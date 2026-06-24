Purdue basketball to play four games in Canada on foreign trip

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WRTV) -- Purdue men's basketball released the schedule for its foreign trip to Canada in July.

Purdue will play four games, with the first game being against Vancouver Select on July 25.

The other three games are against Trinity Western College on July 26, the University of Calgary on July 28, and the University of Fraser Valley on July 29.

All four of the games will be played in the greater Vancouver area. The Boilermakers will play four games in five days on the trip.

This is Purdue's first foreign trip since 2023, when the Boilermakers played in Germany, Austria, and the Czech Republic.

After the games are over, the team is visiting Whistler, British Columbia for a couple days.

Purdue is coming off a season in which it went 30-9, won the Big Ten Tournament, and made it to the Elite 8 in the NCAA Tournament.