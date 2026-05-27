Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
21  WX Alerts
SportsCollege Sports

Actions

Purdue football announces kickoff times for first three games

Purdue football announces kickoff times for first three games
Posted

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- Kickoff times for the first three Purdue football games have been set. The times and dates for the Boilermakers' first three games are as follows.

Week 1: The Boilermakers host Indiana State at Ross-Ade Stadium for the season opener on Friday, Sept. 4th at 7 p.m.

Week 2: Purdue will host Wake Forest as part of its non-conference schedule on Saturday, Sept. 12th at 12 p.m.

Week 3: Purdue will play on the road for the first time against UCLA on Saturday, Sept. 19th at 11 p.m.