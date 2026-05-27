Purdue football announces kickoff times for first three games

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- Kickoff times for the first three Purdue football games have been set. The times and dates for the Boilermakers' first three games are as follows.

Week 1: The Boilermakers host Indiana State at Ross-Ade Stadium for the season opener on Friday, Sept. 4th at 7 p.m.

Week 2: Purdue will host Wake Forest as part of its non-conference schedule on Saturday, Sept. 12th at 12 p.m.

Week 3: Purdue will play on the road for the first time against UCLA on Saturday, Sept. 19th at 11 p.m.