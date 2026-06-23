Purdue wrestlers to compete on aircraft carrier deck in South Carolina

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WRTV) -- Purdue, The Citadel, and Air Force wrestling squads will complete in the third annual meet on the top deck of a decommissioned aircraft carrier in Charleston Harbor, South Carolina.

Throwdown on the Yorktown will be Nov. 7-8. Tickets will go on sale Aug. 1.

Purdue announced Tuesday it will be the second Big Ten men's program to partake in the competition. Maryland previously participated in 2025.

The USS Yorktown CV-10, an Essex-class aircraft carrier that operated during World War II and the Vietnam War, serves as the nation's first aircraft carrier museum. It's hosted other sporting events on the top desk, including college basketball matchups, sport fishing championships, and the Southern Atlantic League's Home Run Derby.

The Citadel, located in Charleston, will host the wrestling event.

In a news release, Purdue Head Coach Tony Ersland said, “We are honored and excited to give our guys the chance to wrestle at a once-in-a-lifetime setting like the Yorktown. It's something they'll always remember beyond their wrestling years. To be able to also celebrate America's 250th anniversary in a patriotic way like this will be something they can tell their kids about someday. It will be a great opportunity for us to challenge ourselves against two strong Division I programs early in the season.”

Purdue's wrestling season will open with a home dual against Kent State on Nov. 1 in Holloway Gymnasium, with free admission. The rest of the 2026-27 wrestling season schedule will be finalized and announced in the coming weeks.