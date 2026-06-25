Purdue's Fletcher Loyer & Oscar Cluff sign free agent contracts, will play in NBA Summer League

(WRTV) -- Former Purdue men's basketball standouts Fletcher Loyer and Oscar Cluff have signed free-agent contracts to compete in the NBA Summer League games beginning in July.

Cluff signed an NBA Summer League contract with the Houston Rockets, and Loyer signed an Exhibit-10 contract with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Loyer's Exhibit-10 contract is a one-year, non-guaranteed minimum salary NBA contract that includes a bonus up to $85,300 and a training camp invite. It also allows Loyer the opportunity to be signed to a two-way contract.

Loyer ended his four-year Purdue career as one of the best shooters in program history. Across his four years, Loyer ended as the school's all-time leader in made three-pointers with 309. Loyer also ranks 11th in Purdue's all-time scoring chart with 1,829 career points.

This past season, Loyer averaged 14.1 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 43.2 percent from three. Loyer made 112 threes this past season, the second most single-season made threes in school history.

In Cluff's lone senior season at Purdue, he averaged 10.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 68.3 percent from the field.

Cluff and Loyer's free agent signings conclude an incredible two-day span for Purdue after Braden Smith and Trey Kaufman-Renn were both selected in the second round of the NBA Draft.

Smith was selected 38th overall and Kaufman-Renn was selected 59th overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves. Smith will play for the Pacers as part of a draft-day trade that sent Smith to Indiana from the Chicago Bulls in exchange for Kam Jones, future swaps, and cash considerations.

The NBA Summer League begins on July 3rd.