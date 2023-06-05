Sycamores advance to college baseball Super Regional

TERRE HAUTE — For the first time the Indiana State Sycamores have advanced to the Super Regional of the college baseball tournament.

The Sycamores (45-15) advanced Sunday night with an 11-7 victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes. It was the Sycamores third win in three days.

This is the first time the Sycamores will play in the Super Regional round, though they have advanced past the regional round once before in 1986.

The Super Regional will include 16 teams, similar to college basketball's Sweet 16.

Indiana State will play the winner of the Arkansas Regional.