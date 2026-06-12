Westfield offensive lineman Nicholas Schurman commits to Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WRTV) -- Westfield offensive lineman Nicholas Schurman announced his commitment to Purdue football on Thursday, posting to X (formerly Twitter).

"All Glory To God! I’m all in, Boiler Up!!!" Schurman wrote in the post.

Schurman is a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports.

Schurman has helped lead Westfield to the 6A state title game in each of the past two seasons, where the Shamrocks have lost to Brownsburg in both years. Westfield is 34-7 in the last three years.

Schurman and Westfield open their season on the road against Fort Wayne Homestead on August 21. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.