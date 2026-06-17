Working out with Pacers was dream come true for former Purdue star Trey Kaufman-Renn

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- Former Purdue star Trey Kaufman-Renn worked out for the Indiana Pacers on Monday ahead of the NBA Draft.

For Kaufman-Renn, who is from Sellersburg, Indiana, it was a full circle moment.

"It's incredible," Kaufman-Renn said. "It's what you dream of as a child, playing for your hometown NBA team would be incredible."

This was Kaufman-Renn's eighth workout ahead of the draft. He shared the feedback he has gotten from NBA teams.

"All the coaches have just said you'll be fine, just keep competing," Kaufman-Renn said. "It's as simple as that. There's nothing really that stands out. They're like, you know what you need to improve on. You know what your strengths are. Keep honing in on your strengths and improving your weaknesses."

Kaufman-Renn got to share the court with his former Purdue teammate Braden Smith, who also worked out with the Pacers on Monday. But that was not a comforting feeling for Kaufman-Renn.

"It wasn't comfortable because he was on the other team," Kaufman-Renn said. "When you have an incredible player like him who can put people in the right places and is as good at basketball as he is, he's one of the best for a reason."

Kaufman-Renn did not know Smith was going to be at the workout with the Pacers until he saw Smith at the workout. It was not the first time Kaufman-Renn had a pre-draft workout with one of his former Boilermaker teammates -- he shared the court with Fletcher Loyer in his first workout ahead of the draft with the Washington Wizards.

Kaufman-Renn averaged 11.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game in his career at Purdue.

The Pacers do not have a pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. The first round of the draft is set for June 23 and the second round is set for June 24.