Colton Herta to make F1 debut as Cadillac test driver at Barcelona free practice session

INDIANAPOLIS — Longtime IndyCar favorite Colton Herta is finally making his Formula 1 debut as a test driver for Cadillac during multiple free practice sessions during the upcoming season.

The debut FP 1 session, set for the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, will be the first of four over the season for the 26-year-old Herta.

“I can’t wait to get behind the wheel of the Cadillac Formula 1 Team car for the first time,” Herta said. “I am looking forward to working closely with the team in a full Grand Prix environment and am fully focused on learning from every appearance. I hope I can contribute to the overall race weekend and help the team, Checo, and Valtteri as much as possible.”

Herta drove in the IndyCar Series from 2018 to 2025. Herta previously made a strong debut in the FIA Formula 2 Championship in Australia, where he finished seventh in the Feature Race.

Cadillac F1’s Team Principal Graeme Lowdon described Herta as “top talent.”

“He has not only proved (this) by building an impressive resume in the NTT IndyCar Series before joining us, but also with a strong start to his Formula 2 season. Completing all four of our young driver FP1 sessions is a natural next step in his Test Driver role, and I look forward to seeing what he can bring in terms of development and focus.”