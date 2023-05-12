Watch Now
Colts 2023 schedule unveiled

Posted at 8:00 PM, May 11, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have announced their schedule for the 2023 season.

The team will play nine of their 17 games at home and the other eight on the road.

Six of their home games will be match-ups against the AFC South (Houston, Jacksonville, Tennessee). The other games at Lucas Oil Stadium will include the Steelers and Browns. Las Vegas and Tampa Bay will play here as well, along with the Los Angeles Rams.

Their away schedule includes a trip to Carolina where they will face former Head Coach Frank Reich and the Panthers. Baltimore and Cincinnati will be road games too, facing the likes of Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson. Games at Atlanta and New England round out the 17 opponents.

View the full 2023 schedule below:

You can purchase tickets to the games beginning Friday at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

