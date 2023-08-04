Colts CB Chris Lammons suspended for violating conduct policy

INDIANAPOLIS — The NFL has suspended corner back Chris Lammons for the first three games of the regular season for violating the personal conduct policy, the NFL announced today.

According to a Colts communication press release, the suspension stems from Lammons alleged involvement in a February 2022 incident at a Las Vegas establishment.

According to ESPN, Saints running back Alvin Kamara is also being suspended for three games for the incident, which involved a fight outside the club.

Lammons will still be eligible to participate in preseason practices and games, the release states. He will be allowed to return to the Colts' active roster on Monday, September 25 following the team’s Week 3 game vs. the Baltimore Ravens.