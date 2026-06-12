Colts CB Sauce Gardner says opposing QBs 'should go at me'

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- Entering Week 10 of last season, the Indianapolis Colts held the No. 1 spot atop the AFC standings and looked like one of the best teams in the NFL. At the time, Indianapolis led the AFC South and viewed the trade deadline as a chance to turn into a contender.

After a 7-2 start, Indianapolis made a trade to get the two-time All-Pro cornerback, Sauce Gardner, from the New York Jets. Gardner's first game with Indy was an overtime win against the Falcons in Berlin, where Gardner had six tackles and one pass breakup.

Heading into his first full season with the Colts, Gardner has a message for all quarterbacks.

"I hope they think that they should go at me," Gardner said. "That's what I would like them to think, so I can get more targets and be able to have more ball production, change the game more."

Being a top corner in the league means quarterbacks will try to avoid that side of the field, but Gardner said he wants every opportunity to step up to the challenge.

"I used to think that way, my first couple years in the league, but I want more now," Gardner said. "I want to make plays on the ball, a lot more plays. I want quarterbacks to look at me and be like, oh ya, let me go at him real quick."

Week 1 of the upcoming season is still three months away, but Gardner shared how important it is to use the offseason as a way to keep improving.

"They say it's a break, but it's not really a break, it just tests all of our accountability," Gardner said. "That's the thing, we always have a lot of time, but with that time we've got to be working."

25-year-old Gardner is entering his sixth season in the NFL, and he talked about how he's continued to grow as a leader.

"Just being vocal like I need to and lead by example as well," Gardner said. "We've got a lot of young guys in the room as well, and they ask me certain things about myself, not just in the meeting room. I feel like I've been a great leader and mentor. It's crazy saying this, it's always crazy when they ask me this because I'm young."

Gardner played four games for the Colts last season and had 16 tackles and three passes defensed.

Gardner is playing under a four-year, $120.4 million contract with Indianapolis.

The Colts are set to host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Sept. 13th, for Week 1 of the NFL season.