Colts Cheerleader Allison Broadhurst to sing national anthem at Sonsio Grand Prix

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Indianapolis Colts cheerleader Allison Broadhurst will perform the national anthem before the Sonsio Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 9.

INDIANAPOLIS — Allison Broadhurst, a cheerleader for the Indianapolis Colts, is scheduled to perform the national anthem before the start of the Sonsio Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

INDYCAR and IMS President J. Douglas Boles said the anthem is an emotional moment before the race and praised Broadhurst’s experience in energizing crowds as a strong fit to lead into action on the 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course.

Broadhurst spent nearly a decade performing professionally in musical theatre from 2010 to 2019 before continuing her dance career at the University of Kentucky, where she graduated in 2023. She now works full time in business with Enterprise Mobility.

She is entering her fourth season as an NFL cheerleader with the Colts and has logged hundreds of community appearance hours, including visits to more than 20 military bases in Germany, Spain, Italy and Guam. In 2024, she also performed the national anthem at a Colts home game