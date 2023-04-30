Colts draft Miami tight end with history of Indiana ties in fifth round

INDIANAPOLIS — On Saturday, the Indianapolis Colts drafted a tight end from Miami in the fifth round that has close ties with Indiana.

Will Mallory, a Jacksonville native and 6 foot 4, 239 pounds, was the 162 overall pick in the NFL draft. His grandfather, Bill Mallory was head football coach at Indiana University from 1984-1996. His uncle, Curt Mallory is the current football coach at Indiana State. His father, Bill, has coached at both the college and NFL level for more than 30 years.

When asked how he feels to be coming to Indianapolis, Mallory said "it’s a great, great honor to be coming back there. To where it was home to my family, so really excited to just get there and get to work."

Mallory can run a 4.54 second 40-yard dash and totaled 115 receptions for 1,544 yards and 14 touchdowns at Miami.

"I see myself as a big athletic tight end that can move the chains and make plays happen once I get the ball in my hand," Mallory said. "I’ve said that since Day One of this process. Whatever the team asks me to do, that’s what I’m going to do.”

Mallory started in 40 of 58 games at Miami and in 2022 he led the team in receiving yards (538), according to the Colts. He also played in the 2023 Senior Bowl as a team captain for Miami.