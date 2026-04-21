Colts enter draft with promising news on QB Daniel Jones

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard enjoyed seeing the team's players back in town for Monday's first offseason workout.

Quarterback Daniel Jones continued his rehab from the torn Achilles tendon he suffered in December. Recently re-signed receiver Alec Pierce, who also had offseason ankle surgery, and Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, who had offseason back surgery, were there, too.

All three players appear to be on schedule with their recovery, Ballard said, though he seemed most impressed by Jones. He didn't rule out the possibility of Jones returning to the field before organized team activities end by mid-June, though he's certainly going to rush a player who recently signed a two-year contract extension worth $88 million.

“Daniel is progressing really well. He’s throwing, moving, he’s in a really good spot,” said Ballard, who's preparing for the NFL draft that begins Thursday. “Final timeline, I don’t know. We’re all shooting for Week 1, for sure, but we’ll kind of let his body dictate that (timeline).”

Only two players were missing, and given that both want to be traded, it was hardly a surprise.

Cornerback Kenny Moore II and quarterback Anthony Richardson entered the NFL under vastly different circumstances. Moore was an undrafted free agent from Valdosta State in 2017 who was signed by Indy off the New England Patriots' practice squad. Richardson was the fourth overall pick in the 2023 draft and was projected to be the franchise quarterback.

Little has gone according to plan since Richardson won the starting job as a rookie.

He was benched briefly during the 2024 season after taking himself out of a game because he said he was tired and lost the starting job to Jones in training camp last season. His career numbers are unimpressive — a completion percentage of 50.6%, 11 touchdown passes, 13 interceptions. Injuries have limited him to 17 games in three years.

Still, Ballard believes there's a place for Richardson in the NFL, perhaps even in Indy, though he said it was too early to determine if the franchise would exercise its fifth-year option on the former Florida star.

With Jones out and Richardson training on his own in Jacksonville, Florida, second-year quarterback Riley Leonard is likely to take most of the snaps with the starters over the next two months.

“I don't know what's going to happen (with Richardson),” Ballard said. “We've had some talks (with other teams) but nothing's come to fruition at this time. He's still an Indianapolis Colt.”

Moore, meanwhile, has flourished in Indy, where he went from part-time starter to full-time starter to Pro Bowler in 2021 and team captain.

Ballard has a close relationship with Moore, who counts $13.1 million against the salary cap. But Ballard said the 30-year-old Moore wanted a change of scenery and with two 2025 draft picks — cornerback Justin Walley and safety Hunter Wohler — healthy, the Colts may already have Moore's replacements on the roster. Walley and Wohler both suffered season-ending injuries in training camp last summer.

“We think very highly of Kenny, not only me personally but organizationally, and I know the city feels the same way,” Ballard said. “It's not always easy, especially when you get a guy who's been a pillar, not only on our team but in our community. Those are not always easy conversations, but they were respectful and we'll see what happens.”

It's a good bet Ballard will be working the phones before and during the draft — and not just to move Moore or Richardson.

Indy has seven picks, the first coming in the second round at No. 47 overall.

In previous years, Ballard has moved up and down the draft board in an attempt to land more selections and that's the plan again this year — perhaps even when it comes to Moore, Richardson or both.

“Don’t misconstrue (being) aggressive for moving up. Like to me, being aggressive can also be moving back and then moving around and acquiring more picks and then moving it,” he said. “I just think we’ll be active. That’s probably a better word.”