Colts fall to Jaguars in season opener, fans staying optimistic

INDIANAPOLIS — The excitement of a new Colts season filled downtown Indianapolis on Sunday, but it ended with a 31-to-21 loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Sunday’s loss marks 10 years since the team has won a season-opener. The last time the Colts won during week one was the 2013 season.

The team’s quarterback, Anthony Richardson, made his NFL debut during the game. He is the youngest starting quarterback in Colts history, and the third youngest in NFL history.

Head coach Shane Steichen also made his franchise debut during the game.

Richardson finished 24-of-37 for 223 yards, one touchdown and one interception. His debut performance was cut short after taking a hit late in the game.

Despite the loss, fans say they feel good about the way the team played during most of the game.

“Overall, I’m OK with what happened even though I wanted a win,” Skyler Wood said. “I think we got off to a half-decent start.”

Wood says one thing he hopes the team improves on is their offense.

“The running game wasn’t really there in my opinion. It shows the value of somebody like Jonathan Taylor.”

Although it was Richardson’s first regular season NFL game, fans had nothing but positive things to say about the 21-year-old rookie.

“I think there are a lot of expectations for Richardson during the first game, but he’s going to get comfortable and he’s going to be the guy that we need,” Louis Gregoire said.

The Colts will face the Houston Texans next Sunday, Sept. 17 at 1 p.m.