Colts Kenny Moore II, Kwity Paye, Jonathan Taylor ruled out Week 5 game vs. Jaguars

INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts will be without key players for the Week 5 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday.

Cornerback Kenny Moore II, defensive end Kwity Paye and running back Jonathan Taylor were ruled out Friday, head coach Shane Steichen said.

Anthony Richardson's status is unclear. "We'll see," Steichen reportedly said.

The quarterback was limited in practice this week after an oblique injury he suffered in last Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team still won 27-24 with Joe Flacco filling in.

Taylor set out Wed., Thurs., and Friday's practice.

The Colts said Paye (hip) and Moore (quad) sustained their injuries in the Week 3 win against the Chicago Bears and the two did not practice this week.