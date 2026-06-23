Colts offensive lineman recognized by fellow NFL players

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- Indianapolis Colts offensive guard Quenton Nelson has been a vital part of the franchise since the team picked him sixth overall in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Nelson has played eight seasons in Indy, being named to the Pro Bowl in each of those seasons.

His fellow NFL players know just how impressive Nelson has been. On Monday, it was revealed that Nelson was voted the 99th best player in the league entering the upcoming year.

The "NFL Top 100" is voted on by the players and the list of rankings will be slowly unveiled in between Monday and Sept. 4.

The following was written about Nelson being the No. 99-ranked player on the NFL's website:

"The No. 6 overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft has been a Pro Bowler in each of his eight NFL seasons. However, this marks just his fourth selection to the NFL Top 100 squad and his first since 2022, when he cracked the top 30 at No. 28 -- his highest career selection. Nelson garnered an 84.7 overall grade from PFF in 2025, which was fourth among 81 qualified guards. An exceptional run blocker, the three-time All-Pro helped pave the way for a Colts offense that finished in the top 10 in points and yards."

Nelson allowed just one sack all 2025 season.

The other three times he made the "NFL Top 100" was in 2020 (No. 29), 2021 (No. 33) and 2022 (No. 28).

Nelson is entering the final year of his current contract. He spoke earlier this month about how's not going to worry about his contract status. His only concern is football.

“It’s really out of my control,” Nelson said. “That’s with the people in this building and my agent. Worrying about it or thinking about it isn’t going to help me accomplish any of my goals. I leave that to them. I’m just here, I’m all ball.”

The Colts being the 2026 regular season on Sunday, Sept. 13 against the Ravens. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. EDT inside Lucas Oil Stadium.