Colts place non-exclusive franchise tag on wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

Because this franchise tag is non-exclusive, Pittman Jr. can still negotiate with other teams
Zach Bolinger/AP
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) warms up on the field before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
Posted at 3:33 PM, Mar 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-05 16:00:37-05

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have placed a non-exclusive franchise tag on wide receiver, Michael Pittman Jr.

The franchise tag is a tool used to keep a player from becoming an unrestricted free agent for one year, as negotiations for a contract extension resume.

Because this franchise tag is non-exclusive, Pittman Jr. still has the freedom to negotiate with other teams.

According to NFL Insider Tom Pelissero, the tag on Pittman Jr. is worth $22 million.

The wide receiver has spent four years with the Colts and had a career-high of 109 receptions and 1,152 yards this past season.

