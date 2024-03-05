Colts place non-exclusive franchise tag on wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have placed a non-exclusive franchise tag on wide receiver, Michael Pittman Jr.

The franchise tag is a tool used to keep a player from becoming an unrestricted free agent for one year, as negotiations for a contract extension resume.

Because this franchise tag is non-exclusive, Pittman Jr. still has the freedom to negotiate with other teams.

According to NFL Insider Tom Pelissero, the tag on Pittman Jr. is worth $22 million.

The wide receiver has spent four years with the Colts and had a career-high of 109 receptions and 1,152 yards this past season.