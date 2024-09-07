Colts players, Guardian Sports weigh in on new protection on the football field

It's week one of the 2024 NFL football season, which means fans and players are excited to kick off a new year.

This year, there are also new options in place to protect players in the long term.

On the football field, every hit and every play matters. Even when the clock stops ticking, players can feel the impact of the game.

"We're banging heads with any and everybody on the field," said Colts tight end Jelani Woods.

Over the years, the helmets and rules have evolved.

Now, for the first time, the NFL is allowing players to wear a soft-shell padding over their helmet during games for the 2024-2025 season.

They're called Guardian Caps.

Players besides quarterbacks, kickers and punters are mandated to wear them for all contact practices through the post season.

Woods believes the NFL is making strides when it comes to protecting player's brains.

"Guardian Caps are very important. I know it might not be the most flashy thing. It might be very abnormal, but health wise, thinking about it, if you want to play a long time and you want to have a healthy life outside of football when it's all done, it's important," said Woods.

He said he feels the difference from big blows.

"Run game wise, we're very active in that, and even receiving, going up for a ball, the cushion is protecting you from the ground," said Woods.

"When you put them on, what does it feel like? How different does it feel," asked WRTV's Rachael Wilkerson.

"When you first put them on, they're very heavy but as you continue to wear them over and over again, you become adjusted. I don't even feel it when I have my helmet on," said Woods.

Vice President of Sales for Guardian Sports, Mike Crawford, said research shows when two players are wearing them before hitting, the caps can reduce up to 33% of the impact.

"It's varies from player to player, speed to speed," he said.

"Why do you feel like these are so important," asked Wilkerson.

"It's all about reducing those sub concussive blows. The powerful stuff comes from the NFL, where they said they've seen a reduction up to 50% of concussions," said Crawford.

Indiana University professor Kei Kawata studies sub concussive head impacts. He said said some question the data presented by Guardian Sports but warns nothing is 100% effective.

"Any player, parents and coaches should not trust the fact that our brains are safe because it's not preventing concussions, per se. I would encourage people to be skeptical of some of the data," said Kawata. "I think the public has the responsibility to question so we as researchers can act on it and provide an answer."

While the journey and research continues, Guardian Sports says the Indianapolis Colts are spearheading changes to player safety.

"We are not exactly sure who will be wearing them, it seems to be changing on a day-to-day basis. The Colts have been a trailblazer for us and I think if the league history speaks for itself, it's a monkey-see monkey-do league," said Crawford.

Guardian Sports says it's flooded with NFL, college and high school requests for the customized caps. It says it's main focus right now is on the NFL and hopes to get to local schools within the next 3 months.

