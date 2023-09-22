Watch Now
Colts QB Anthony Richardson ruled out, Gardner Minshew to start vs. Ravens

David J. Phillip/AP
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew (10) throws a pass against the Houston Texans during an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Posted at 4:57 PM, Sep 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-22 16:57:10-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Gardner Minshew will be starting for the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday as they face the Baltimore Ravens.

The team’s rookie quarterback, Anthony Richardson, missed several practices during the week while in concussion protocol. He was ruled out for Sunday’s game on Friday.

Richardson exited last Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans early in the second quarter to be evaluated. The team later announced he was out with a concussion.

Richardson ran for two touchdowns in the first quarter to help the Colts build a 14-7 lead. He went to the medical tent after a drive to start the second quarter and was soon escorted to the locker room.

Richardson, the fourth overall pick in the draft, was 6 of 10 for 56 yards passing. His touchdown runs were for 18 and 15 yards.

Minshew took Richardson’s place and led the team to a 31-20 win. He went 19 of 23 for 171 yards and threw a touchdown.

