Colts' Quenton Nelson prioritizing winning as contract year approaches

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- For almost a decade, Colts cornerstone offensive lineman Quenton Nelson has worn a Colts uniform. As the eight-year veteran enters the final year of his 4-year $80 million contract, the franchise guard will be due for his third contract with the Colts by the end of the upcoming season.

The six-time All-Pro and eight-time Pro Bowler said he will keep his focus on the field and let his agent and those in the front office worry about any contract negotiations.

"It's really out of my control," Nelson said. "That's with the people in this building and my agent. Worrying about it or thinking about it isn't going to help me accomplish any of my goals. I leave that to them. I'm just here, I'm all ball."

During Nelson's eight-year tenure with Indy, the 30-year-old guard has only reached the playoffs twice. Indianapolis hasn't made the playoffs since 2020, when the Colts lost to the Bills in the Wild Card round.

As Nelson prepares for his ninth season in Indianapolis, the former sixth overall draft pick in the 2018 NFL Draft has one focus in mind: winning.

"I'm extremely blessed to be in the NFL and be playing for the Colts," Nelson said. "I don't take it for granted, and I just want to win. That's what it comes down to. You have these goals since you were a rookie, since you got into the league of winning a Super Bowl, of winning the AFC South, and that's it. The goal hasn't changed. The approach over the years has changed as you grow up and you learn things, but that's what motivates me. Winning, and doing my best for my teammates and for all the people in the building who believe in me.”

Nelson has also experienced pretty extraordinary quarterback turnover from year to year. In fact, Nelson has never seen the same Colts quarterback be the Week 1 starter in back-to-back seasons.

This year, though, that is set to change. Barring any unforeseen setbacks to quarterback Daniel Jones' Achilles recovery, Jones is set to be the Colts Week 1 starter for the second consecutive year.

Nelson is more than happy to have Jones as Indy's quarterback for the second straight year.

“It's incredible," Nelson said. "Love playing with Daniel (Jones). Another guy who just works his (expletive) off, but like with him, he's the hardest worker on the team. He gets here early, he's here late and he's doing things that matter to help him be at his best. And you just really appreciate that. In all facets of the game, he works endlessly to reach his whole potential, and that's just a guy you can really appreciate, especially at that position. He sets the example for the whole team because everyone's looking at him, and he's been unbelievable to play with.”

Now, as a seasoned veteran, Nelson is embracing more of a leadership role for the incoming rookies, especially Indy's recent fourth-round draft pick Jalen Farmer. Nelson loves what he sees out of the 21-year-old offensive guard from the University of Kentucky.

“Talented, wants to get better," Nelson said. "He’s asking a lot of questions, and then listening to the answers and trying to apply it, which you love to see – is a guy trying to get better."

The Colts begin Week 1 of the NFL season against the Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 13th, inside Lucas Oil Stadium.

