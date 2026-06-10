Colts RB Jonathan Taylor would 'love to be a Colt for life'

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- Colts seventh-year running back Jonathan Taylor has been the heart of the Indianapolis offense since he joined the Colts in 2020.

Now, 7,598 rushing yards and 76 touchdowns later, the 27-year-old running back is due for a contract extension by the end of the upcoming season.

Taylor has only ever worn a Colts jersey since he's been in the NFL, and he hopes it stays that way.

"I'd definitely love to be a Colt for life," Taylor said. "I think I’ve already expressed that to them throughout the years. Just from college coming here, you grow up in college a little bit to a young man, and then now, growing into an adult, this is like a third home of mine. I’ve definitely expressed that, and hopefully, they feel the same because this is a special place. Not every building is like this, and I’ve heard some stories now, especially from guys coming from other places, and it’s not like this everywhere.”

Taylor is fresh off one of his best seasons so far in the NFL. Taylor rushed for 1,585 yards and scored a league-high 20 total touchdowns. Taylor was asked if he could keep his workload strong after leading the NFL with 323 rushing attempts last season.

“They're going to talk about it every single year," Taylor said. "You talk about it every single year until something happens and you're like, ‘Ah, there it is.’ It's just how you prepare. Ever since college, it's preparing for the type of workload you're going to have, whether it's more, whether it's less. It's also finding – you guys know, I'm big on recovery. And it starts immediately after the game, but also in the offseason, you’ve got to find that good balance of restoring the body and then knowing how to pace yourself in order to build your body back up."

As Taylor enters his seventh season, he revealed new training methods to ensure he can stay healthy through a long season.

"It's almost like you've been doing it year in and year out, so you know what you need to get ready," Taylor said. "But you also know, now I'm going to start preparing for the training. Putting a plan together and saying, " Hey, Adam, I think these are some areas I need to work on, these are some things that came up through the season." Just being able to put together that plan rather than just taking rest and saying okay I'm going to get into training. It's having a plan in mind of how you want to attack your training."

The Colts begin Week 1 of the NFL season at home against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 13th.