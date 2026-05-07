Colts release cornerback Kenny Moore II, ESPN reports

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts released veteran cornerback Kenny Moore II, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Moore reportedly requested his release and was granted it. He will now become a free agent.

The Colts and Moore had "mutually agreed" to seek a trade in April.

The 30-year-old cornerback would have entered Moore, 30, the third and final year of a $30 million contract extension.

In nine seasons with Indianapolis, he recorded 649 tackles and made one Pro Bowl appearance in 2021.

Moore started seven of 14 games for the Colts in 2025, finishing with 55 tackles (34 solo), 1.5 sacks, and one interception for 32 yards and one touchdown.