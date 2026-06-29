Colts' Riley Leonard talks quarterback competition, growth in second NFL season

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- Colts quarterback Riley Leonard is entering his second season in Indianapolis. The 23-year-old quarterback was selected in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft and is now competing with Anthony Richardson for the backup quarterback spot.

During the 2026 AC Golf Classic, Leonard described the positive relationship he's created with Richardson and what it's been like competing for the backup spot.

"It's great, me and Ant [Anthony Richardson] are really close friends, so we're just building each other up," Leonard said. "It's been fun. We both know that the best version of our own selves is good enough. Yeah, we're competing against each other, but the way we see it, we're competing against the best version of ourselves."

As Leonard continues to find his footing in the NFL, he mentioned the steps he's taken to improve at the highest level.

"I always talk about it, but really learning the why of the offense has been an emphasis this year," Leonard said. "I'm not too worried about what people are doing or what the routes are at this point. I'm able to lock in on the real insider info of the game of football. Trying to be a sponge and learn as much as I can."

Leonard mentioned what he believes the 'why' of the offense is.

"I guess it comes down to understanding defenses and understanding why we're running certain plays," Leonard said. "Understanding defenses is the second half of that and probably the most important half when you're playing quarterback."

In his rookie season, Leonard started one game in Week 18 against the Houston Texans when the Colts were already out of playoff contention. Despite Indianapolis losing that game to Houston, Leonard threw for 270 yards with three total touchdowns.

Leonard talked about how important it was to have the opportunity to start a game in his rookie season, and how he can build off of that experience moving forward.

"It means the world that I was able to play in that last game and prove myself a little bit," Leonard said. "Not to anybody but myself. I really wanted to prove to myself that I can compete in this league, and we got a glimpse of that. So just looking forward to stack that, and whenever my numbers called from now on, the goal is to win the football game."

Now having a year under his belt, the young quarterback has refreshed expectations for himself for when training camp begins in late July.

"Just confidence to go out there and let it fly and don't hesitate on any throw," Leonard said. "In this league, half a second is way too late. Just want to get out there and not play with any worry. Just go out there and have fun. Find the reason I played the game in the first place and go use that every day."

Colts players have another month off before the start of training camp, beginning on July 29th.