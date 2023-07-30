Watch Now
Colts running back Jonathan Taylor requests trade from Indianapolis

Terrance Williams/AP
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor walks off the field after an overtime loss to the Baltimore Ravens in an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Baltimore, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Posted at 9:18 PM, Jul 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-29 21:19:36-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor requested a trade following training camp.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport was the first to break the news. He says Taylor met with owner Jim Irsay after training camp on Saturday.

On Saturday, ESPN’s Stephen Holder reported the relationship between Irsay and Taylor “seemed to be unraveling and that everything is on the table now.”

This news comes after Irsay tweeted his opinion on the NFL’s running back contract issues.

“We have negotiated a CBA, that took years of effort and hard work and compromise in good faith by both sides. To say now that a specific player category wants another negotiation after the fact is inappropriate,” Irsay said in the tweet.

The following day, Irsay told ESPN his comments were not directed towards Taylor. However, Taylor’s agent fired back at Irsay, saying, “Bad faith is not paying your top offensive player.”

Taylor was drafted by the Colts in 2020 as the No. 41 overall pick. He finished second in the Offensive Player of the Year voting in 2021 after having 332 rushing attempts, 1,811 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns.

