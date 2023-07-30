Colts running back Jonathan Taylor requests trade from Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor requested a trade following training camp.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport was the first to break the news. He says Taylor met with owner Jim Irsay after training camp on Saturday.

Sources: #Colts star RB Jonathan Taylor has formally requested a trade after meeting with owner Jim Irsay. pic.twitter.com/BH7dhZAzUD — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 30, 2023

On Saturday, ESPN’s Stephen Holder reported the relationship between Irsay and Taylor “seemed to be unraveling and that everything is on the table now.”

This news comes after Irsay tweeted his opinion on the NFL’s running back contract issues.

“We have negotiated a CBA, that took years of effort and hard work and compromise in good faith by both sides. To say now that a specific player category wants another negotiation after the fact is inappropriate,” Irsay said in the tweet.

The following day, Irsay told ESPN his comments were not directed towards Taylor. However, Taylor’s agent fired back at Irsay, saying, “Bad faith is not paying your top offensive player.”

Bad faith is not paying your top offensive player https://t.co/ZYvrLhxygG — malki kawa (@malkikawa) July 27, 2023

Taylor was drafted by the Colts in 2020 as the No. 41 overall pick. He finished second in the Offensive Player of the Year voting in 2021 after having 332 rushing attempts, 1,811 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns.