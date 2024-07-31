Colts' Samson Ebukam expected to miss season after suffering torn Achilles tendon in training camp

WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — Indianapolis Colts defensive end Samson Ebukam is expected to miss the entire 2024 season after suffering a torn Achilles tendon in Sunday's training camp practice.

Coach Shane Steichen confirmed Ebukam's status after Tuesday's workout, Indy's first in full pads. The Colts were off Monday.

WATCH | Colts arrive for training camp

Colts arrive for training camp

Ebukam was expected to play a key role this season after posting a career-best and team-leading 9 1/2 sacks in 2023. He also led Indy with three forced fumbles.

"That's a tough break for us. What a great competitor he is," Steichen said. "The sacks he had last year, and he was just continuing in the right direction. So, a big blow there."

The Colts certainly have enough pass rushers to replace the former Eastern Washington star.

Steichen and general manager Chris Ballard considered the defensive line to be one of the deepest positions on the roster. They're expecting an even more impactful season from Kwity Paye after picking up his fifth-year option in May. Veterans Dayo Odeyingbo and Tyquan Lewis also could get more snaps.

But the injury also could speed up the transition for rookie Laiatu Latu, the first defensive player to be drafted in April at No. 15 overall. He was expected to be used initially as more of a situational pass rusher after leading the Pac-12 with 13 sacks last season.

Latu suffered a career-threatening neck injury at Washington then transferred to UCLA for his final two college seasons and produced the Bruins highest two-year sacks total (23 1/2) since Anthony Barr in 2011-12.

And, so far, the Colts like what they've seen.

"He looked explosive coming around the edge in pads," Steichen said. "You watch all these rushers in the draft and they're all talented, but his motor that he had after plays, you could see it. Even if he gets around the edge and the quarterback steps up, boom, he is turning and running and trying to go get him."

Indy has also been without defensive tackle Raekwon Davis during the first week of camp because of a non-football related illness. It's unclear when he could return.

Another defensive end, Titus Leo, also was carted off the field Tuesday with what appeared to be a left leg injury. Steichen told reporters Leo hurt his knee.

Leo became the fourth Wagner player to be selected in the NFL draft last year when he was selected in the sixth round by the Colts. He went on injured reserve in late August and never appeared in a game.

The Colts host Denver in their preseason opener Aug. 11. They'll host Houston on Sept. 8, still looking for their first win in a season opener since 2013.

"That was a big blow for us," Lewis said, referring to Ebukam. "(He's) a big contributor. We all wish him the best as far as recovery goes. But as far as the group goes, we still have a lot of great leaders in that room. We know that we have a void to fill. He was our sack leader last year, but we're going to come in waves. We all stick together as one."