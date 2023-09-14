Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Colts to host watch parties for 2 away games this season

Colts Primary.PNG
WRTV photo.
Six Colts named NFL All-Pros.
Colts Primary.PNG
Posted at 7:44 PM, Sep 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-14 19:44:26-04

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts will be hosting watch parties for two away games this season.

There will be a watch party on Sept. 24 at the Carmel Midtown Plaza for the Colts vs Baltimore Ravens game. The party begins at 10 a.m. and kickoff is at 1 p.m.

The second watch party will be held on Nov. 12 at The Rathskeller for the New England Patriots game that is being held in Frankfurt, Germany. The party begins at 9 a.m. and kickoff is at 9:30 a.m.

There will be live entertainment, games, photo-ops and more at each watch party.

Those who register in advance will be entered to win two tickets to a home game, a football autographed by Michael Pittman Jr. and more.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WATCH THE WRTV SPECIAL NOW