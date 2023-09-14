Colts to host watch parties for 2 away games this season

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts will be hosting watch parties for two away games this season.

There will be a watch party on Sept. 24 at the Carmel Midtown Plaza for the Colts vs Baltimore Ravens game. The party begins at 10 a.m. and kickoff is at 1 p.m.

The second watch party will be held on Nov. 12 at The Rathskeller for the New England Patriots game that is being held in Frankfurt, Germany. The party begins at 9 a.m. and kickoff is at 9:30 a.m.

There will be live entertainment, games, photo-ops and more at each watch party.

Those who register in advance will be entered to win two tickets to a home game, a football autographed by Michael Pittman Jr. and more.

