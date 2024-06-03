Colts to induct Dallas Clark into Ring of Honor

INDIANAPOLIS — Dallas Clark will become the 19th member of the Colts Ring of Honor when he is inducted during the 2024 season.

The former Indianapolis tight end was originally drafted 24th overall in the 2003 draft class, and played nine seasons (2003-2011) with the Indianapolis Colts.

He was a member of the Super Bowl XLI championship team and played in 115 regular season games (111 starts).

“The Colts have had a long and historic tradition of record-breaking tight ends and receivers, and Dallas Clark stands alongside all these greats who have worn the Horseshoe,” said Colts Owner & CEO Jim Irsay. “In today’s game, tight ends have become so much more dynamic and important to the offensive side of the ball, and Dallas was one of the pioneers with his style of play. He was electrifying, tough and dependable on the field and a great teammate and person off the field. And he of course was a key piece in bringing Indianapolis its first world championship. I am so happy to welcome Dallas Clark into our Indianapolis Colts Ring of Honor.”

In 2009, Clark started all 16 regular season games and finished with 100 receptions for 1,106 yards (11.1 avg.) and 10 touchdowns. He started three postseason contests, including Super Bowl XLIV, and compiled 18 receptions for 180 yards (10.0 avg.) and one touchdown. Clark was selected Associated Press First Team All-Pro and was named to the Pro Bowl. He is one of just eight tight ends in NFL history to register 100 receptions in a single regular season.

He compiled 427 receptions for 4,887 yards (11.4 avg.) and 46 touchdowns. In the postseason, Clark appeared in 13 games (12 starts) and caught 64 passes for 847 yards (13.2 avg.) and four touchdowns. Among Colts tight ends, he holds franchise career records for receptions and receiving touchdowns, while ranking second in receiving yards.

Before retiring with the Colts in 2014, Clark spent time with the Baltimore Ravens (2013) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2012). He played in a combined 28 games (seven starts) and caught 78 passes for 778 yards (10.0 avg.) and seven touchdowns. Among tight ends in NFL history, Clark ranks 12th in receiving touchdowns (53), tied for 17th in receptions (505) and 26th in receiving yards (5,665).

Clark will become the 19th honoree in the Ring of Honor, joining: Owner Robert Irsay (1996), WR-Bill Brooks (1998), Head Coach Ted Marchibroda (2000), G/T-Chris Hinton (2001), QB-Jim Harbaugh (2005), “Colts Nation” (2007), Head Coach Tony Dungy (2010), WR-Marvin Harrison (2011), RB-Edgerrin James (2012), RB-Eric Dickerson (2013), RB-Marshall Faulk (2013), C-Jeff Saturday (2015), General Manager Bill Polian (2016), QB-Peyton Manning (2017), WR-Reggie Wayne (2018), DE-Dwight Freeney (2019), DE-Robert Mathis (2021) and T/G-Tarik Glenn (2022).