Colts visit patients at Riley Hospital for Children, Richardson talks recovery

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis colts spent their off-day spreading holiday cheer at Riley Hospital for Children.

Colts players, cheerleaders, mascot Blue and quarterback Anthony Richardson

Richardson visited kids in the hospital and sang them Christmas carols.

And that's not all. The team provided gifts to Riley patients and their families.

Anthony Richardson talked about what taking part in an event like this means to him and the children.

"It makes me feel good, it lets me know I'm doing something right. You know people get excited when they see me, you know they start smiling when they see me and it feels good that I'm able to do that for somebody," Richardson said. "I don't think it's going to hit me ever on this magnitude of people seeing me as a role model. I try to be myself day by day and impact somebody each and every day. But it makes me feel good doing something that I like to do."

Richardson is still recovering from a season-ending shoulder surgery, which forced him to miss a majority of his rookie year.

He spoke about his recovery and we asked when he thinks he will be able to pick up and throw the football again.

"They said 16 weeks after the surgery but hopefully I'm trying to push to before that but we'll see. Hopefully i can throw next month but if not when that time does come I know I'm going to rip it," said Richardson.

The colts have a pivotal game Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

Indianapolis is in the thick of the playoff race. If the colts win the rest of their games then they will be in the playoffs. But one loss could significantly hurt their postseason chances.

