Colts wide receiver to ride in Fastest Seat in Sports at Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce showcases his speed on the gridiron every Sunday during the football season.

But, he'll experience an entirely different level of quickness this Sunday.

Pierce will ride in the Fastest in Seat in Sports ahead of the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Pierce is no stranger to riding in the IndyCar two-seater. Pierce took a ride in the two-seater ahead of the 2025 Sonsio Grand Prix on the IMS Road Course.

Pierce just wrapped up his fourth season in the NFL.

This past year was the best year of his career. He finished with 47 receptions for 1,003 yards. Pierce also hauled in six touchdowns.

He signed a new, four-year contract with the Colts back in March.

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and 2022 Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year Jimmie Johnson will drive the two-seater that Pierce will be sitting in.

The green flag for the Indianapolis 500 is set to wave at 12:45 p.m. EDT on Sunday.