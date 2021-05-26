Watch
Adam Vinatieri announces retirement during "Pat McAfee Show"

Posted at 4:06 PM, May 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-26 16:06:04-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri announced Wednesday on the "Pat McAfee Show" that he is retiring after 24 seasons.

The 48-year-old is the NFL's all-time scoring leader with 2,674 points between his 14 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and his first 10 seasons with the New England Patriots.

According to ESPN, Vinatieri made 28 game-winning kicks during his career and has four Super Bowl rings — one from the Colts and three from the Patriots — the most of any NFL kicker.

"By Friday, if paperwork goes in, you heard it here first," Vinatieri told McAfee Wednesday during his show.

