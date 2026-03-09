Alec Pierce re-signs with Colts on four-year, $116 million deal

Wide receiver Alec Pierce is staying in Indianapolis.

Pierce is returning to the Colts on a four-year, $116 million contract, according to multiple reports from ESPN and The Pat McAfee Show. The Colts confirmed the deal on social media, posting an edited video with the caption: "AP IS STAYING."

According to McAfee, the deal will make Pierce the highest-paid free agent wide receiver in NFL history.

More details on the contract are expected to be released in the coming days.