Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
7  WX Alerts
SportsIndianapolis Colts

Actions

Alec Pierce re-signs with Colts on four-year, $116 million deal

Jaguars Colts Football
Zach Bolinger/AP
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) celebrates a call during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
Jaguars Colts Football
Posted

Wide receiver Alec Pierce is staying in Indianapolis.

Pierce is returning to the Colts on a four-year, $116 million contract, according to multiple reports from ESPN and The Pat McAfee Show. The Colts confirmed the deal on social media, posting an edited video with the caption: "AP IS STAYING."

According to McAfee, the deal will make Pierce the highest-paid free agent wide receiver in NFL history.

More details on the contract are expected to be released in the coming days.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.