Anthony Richardson is out to prove himself yet again when Colts and Lions square off

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Richardson looked like a different quarterback when he returned to the Indianapolis Colts' starting lineup last week.

He consistently connected with open receivers. He appeared to be in command and he ran with authority.

Now, last year's No. 4 overall draft pick wants to show doubters the best game of his pro career was no fluke with an encore performance he hopes will change his long-term image.

“The main thing is just being consistent, just trusting my guys each and every play, trusting the play call each and every play, and then just trusting the preparation,” Richardson said. "It's just putting in the work throughout the week and letting it show out on the field on Sundays.”

That formula worked perfectly against the reeling New York Jets when the NFL's least accurate starting quarterback completed 20 of 30 passes, threw for one touchdown and ran for two more including the decisive score on Indy's final possession.

It was a major change from the guy who had completed just 44.4% of his passes while throwing four TD passes and seven interceptions.

This week, the stakes get higher and the challenge tougher with Detroit.

The Lions (9-1) are off to their best start since 1934, own the NFC's best record, have a league-high eight-game winning streak and the league's highest-scoring team has topped the 40-point mark in half of those eight wins.

All of it would seem to put the Colts (5-6) under pressure to score points by the dozens. But the unflappable Richardson dismisses such a notion.

“If you see it like that, there’s definitely an edge of you trying to push and do a little bit more,” Richardson said “But I think that’s a negative, honestly. You’re trying to play up to their standards.”

The new and improved Richardson also poses new problems for Detroit's defense, especially if coach Shane Steichen reverts again to a strategy that takes greater advantage of the 6-foot-4, 244-pound Richardson's strong legs.

Colts receiver Michael Pittman Jr. said he thought the game plan and the play calling allowed Richardson to settle into the game against the Jets while boosting Richardson's confidence.

On tape, Lions coach Dan Campbell viewed Richardson's re-emergence another way.

“I think what you saw was, last week (was Richardson) really, at his best,” Campbell said. “I’m not even sure you can go back to earlier in the year because I feel like they’ve taken the handcuffs off of him and allowed him to just go.”

Could the changed strategy help Richardson improve on his 6-5 record as a starter while becoming a more consistent thrower? Of course, that's what the Colts hope to see again this week when he faces one of the NFL's Super Bowl favorites.

“I'm still putting the work in every day,” he said. "Trying not to focus on everything good I did last week, just trying to keep it going and just keep stacking up the days.”

Relentless running

Lions running back David Montgomery rarely goes down on the first hit, picking up extra yards by lowering his shoulder and keeping his legs moving.

“He’s a throwback,” Campbell said.

A throwback to whom exactly? Campbell mentioned Hall of Fame running backs Walter Payton and Earl Campbell.

“First guy, he’s not going to let him tackle him,” Campbell said. “Continues to churn his legs. Just violent. Never give up. Never going down. When I watch him, it just reminds me of some of the great ones.”

Playing keep away

Steichen wasn't giving away any secrets about his game plan when he spoke to reporters Wednesday, but he did acknowledge the most obvious way to slow down Detroit's high-scoring offense — playing keep away.

That's not a tactic Indy has used much this season. The Colts are ranked 31st in time of possession at 26 minutes, 40 seconds. But using Richardson as a runner, especially on early downs, could help Indy flip the script Sunday.

“I think we’ve got to do a great job of maintaining the ball during this game to limit their chances because they are explosive, and they’ve been doing it at a high level all year,” Steichen said. "We’ve got to eliminate the explosive plays. We’ve got to tackle. We’ve got to have population to the football.”

Opportunity knocks

Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone broke his left forearm in the rout against Jacksonville and joined a long list of banged-up players on defense, including two other players in the position group.

Malcolm Rodriguez, who returned last week after a two-game absence with an ankle injury, will likely step into a larger role.

“It doesn’t matter who we get back, we’re going to use him,” Campbell said. “He helps us there on defense and he helps us on special teams.”