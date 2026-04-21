Anthony Richardson, Kenny Moore II not present for Colts offseason workouts

INDIANAPOLIS — Colts players are back in town for offseason workouts. Colts general manager Chris Ballard shared on Monday that two players that are not present for offseason workouts are quarterback Anthony Richardson and cornerback Kenny Moore II. Both players have requested trades.

Ballard said that Richardson is training in Jacksonville. Ballard has spoken with his trainer, as well as Richardson and his agent. He said Richardson is in good spirits.

“Will he (Richardson) be here? Well, he could be,” Ballard said. “We’ll see.”

Richardson was selected No. 4 overall by the Colts in the 2023 NFL Draft. He appeared in two games with the Colts last season. He suffered an orbital bone fracture while warming up in Week 6 prior to the Colts game against the Arizona Cardinals and missed the rest of the season. Richardson has started 15 games for the Colts in his three year career and has thrown for 11 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

As for Moore, Ballard talked with the veteran cornerback, saying those are not always easy conversations but they were respectful and good.

“Think very highly of Kenny, not only me personally but organizationally, and I know the city feels the same way,” Ballard said. “At the end of the day, talking to him, he just felt like it was time for a change… Because of our respect level for Kenny, we said okay. Not always easy, especially when you get a pillar that’s been a pillar, not only on our team but in the community.”

Moore has played all nine years of his career with the Colts. He made the Pro Bowl in 2021. Moore played in 14 games in 2025. He had 55 tackles, 6 passes defended, and one interception that he returned for a touchdown. Moore has played in 132 games for the Colts in his career.

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