Anthony Richardson named Colts starting quarterback for 2023 season

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have named Anthony Richardson the starting quarterback for 2023 season.

The move comes earlier than some expected, as they have played only one preseason game so far.

In their preseason game at Buffalo, Richardson completed seven of his 12 passes for 67 yards and threw one interception.

Richardson said head coach Shane Steichen was straight foward and came to him with the decision.

"Honestly I was shocked," Richardson said. "I have been putting in the work though."

He continued by saying the news is exciting, but will not slow his progress.

"Despite being handed the opportunity, I still have to work for it," Richardson said. "Nothing is just handed to you."

With this announcement, the Colts will place Gardner Minshew as the No. 2 man on their depth chart.

"I am really excited for Anthony and the opportunity he has," Minshew said. "He’s the franchise. I think he’s going to be really special."

This is a developing story.