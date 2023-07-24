Anthony Richardson officially signed to Colts roster

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts and fourth overall pick Anthony Richardson have agreed on a 4-year, $34 million contract, according to reports.

Richardson, who played quarterback at the University of Florida, joins the Colts and is immediately expected to contend for the starting job for week one of the regular season.

No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson and the Colts reached agreement on a four-year, fully-guaranteed, $34 million contract. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 24, 2023

The Colts also signed second round pick JuJu Brents and fourth round pick Blake Freeland on Monday.