Watch Now
SportsIndianapolis Colts

Actions

Anthony Richardson officially signed to Colts roster

Colts fourth overall pick signs 4-year-contract for $34 million
Colts Football
AP
Colts rookie Anthony Richardson
Colts Football
Posted at 2:24 PM, Jul 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-24 14:24:21-04

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts and fourth overall pick Anthony Richardson have agreed on a 4-year, $34 million contract, according to reports.

Richardson, who played quarterback at the University of Florida, joins the Colts and is immediately expected to contend for the starting job for week one of the regular season.

The Colts also signed second round pick JuJu Brents and fourth round pick Blake Freeland on Monday.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE