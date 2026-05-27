Anthony Richardson, Riley Leonard to compete for Colts backup QB role

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson is back in Indianapolis after starting the offseason training in Jacksonville.

It will be the second offseason in a row Richardson will be in a quarterback competition, this year competing with Riley Leonard to be the backup quarterback.

"Those guys will compete," Colts head coach Shane Steichen said. "Him and Riley (Leonard) will compete. We’ll flip the reps every other day. I mean, they get the same reps with the ones and the twos every day through OTAs.”

Richardson has requested a trade, but nothing has materialized yet for the Colts. Richardson said he is not focused on the trade request right now.

"I love Riley and I love competing," Richardson said. "Riley is going to push me. I'm going to push Riley and we're just going to push each other to be the best versions of ourselves and may the best man win."

Steichen provided some insight for the competition.

"It’s 50/50. I mean, they’re competing just like everyone’s competing.," Steichen said. "We’ve got certain guys competing at certain spots and that’s one the of the positions they are competing at.”

Steichen shared what he has seen from Leonard and Richardson so far this offseason.

“He’s been really good," Steichen said about Leonard. "He’s got great command in the huddle. He’s continuing to learn the offense, growing in that nature, going through his reads, going through his progressions, working on his accelerated vision and going through that stuff. It’s been good to see.”

“Yeah, he’s been good," Steichen said. "Obviously, getting him back in the fold coming back a couple weeks ago – going through it. Still growing, all those different things. Continuing to learn and grow just like all our other players. But it’s good to see him out here with the guys for sure.”

Richardson has thrown for 2,400 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions, starting 15 games in his career with the Colts. He has also added 10 rushing touchdowns.

Leonard has thrown for 415 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions in five games and one start with the Colts.