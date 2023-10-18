Watch Now
Anthony Richardson to have season-ending shoulder surgery

Posted at 11:21 AM, Oct 18, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson will have season-ending shoulder surgery — ending his rookie season.

Colts owner Jim Irsay tweeted on Wednesday that Richardson will have the surgery "for his long-term health".

Richardson was injured in the Tennessee Titans game when he fell awkwardly on his shoulder. The fall sprained his AC Joint.

The Colts return to action with Gardner Minshew under center on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

