Anthony Richardson to have season-ending shoulder surgery

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson will have season-ending shoulder surgery — ending his rookie season.

Colts owner Jim Irsay tweeted on Wednesday that Richardson will have the surgery "for his long-term health".

After consultation with our medical staff, Anthony, and those close to him, it has been determined that he will undergo surgery to repair his injured shoulder, which will end his season. Anthony is a competitor, and we know how difficult and disappointing this is for him and our… — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) October 18, 2023

Richardson was injured in the Tennessee Titans game when he fell awkwardly on his shoulder. The fall sprained his AC Joint.

The Colts return to action with Gardner Minshew under center on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.