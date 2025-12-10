Coach Steichen says Colts will decide Rivers' playing status by week's end

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts will make a decision by the end of the week on whether newly signed practice squad quarterback Philip Rivers will be available for Sunday's game in Seattle, head coach Shane Steichen said Wednesday.

The 44-year-old Rivers, who came out of retirement to join the team after Sunday's quarterback injuries, will practice with the team starting Wednesday as coaches evaluate his readiness to potentially return to game action.

"We'll make a decision by the end of the week," Steichen said during Wednesday's press conference announcing Rivers' signing to the practice squad.

Rivers was signed after Daniel Jones suffered a season-ending Achilles injury during Sunday's loss to Jacksonville. With rookie quarterback Riley Leonard's status uncertain due to a knee injury, the Colts found themselves suddenly thin at the position.

The veteran quarterback, who has been coaching high school football since retiring in 2021, received the call Sunday night from Steichen and general manager Chris Ballard asking if he'd consider returning.

After initially expressing interest, Rivers came to the facility Monday to work out and throw, proving he "didn't forget how to throw a football," according to Steichen. Rivers made his final decision Tuesday, telling coaches he was ready to come back.

"You know, a game I love to play, a game that I thought I was done playing," Rivers said. "Certainly, I wasn't really hanging on any hope of playing again. I kind of thought that ship had sailed."

The grandfather of multiple children acknowledged the unexpected nature of his return but said when the team wanted him, he "tried to keep it as simple as that."

The Colts face the Seahawks on Sunday with their season hanging in the balance as they look to salvage their playoff hopes.