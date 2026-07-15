Colts announce gameday themes for 2026 season

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- The Colts' season opener is less than two months away, and the gameday themes for the team's home games this season have been announced.



Week 1 (vs. Ravens) - Home Opener with special pregame festivities and fan experiences

Week 3 (vs. Texans) - Rivalry Uniform Game

Week 6 (vs. Titans) - Adam Vinatieri Ring of Honor Induction and Crucial Catch

Week 9 (vs. Cowboys) - White Out

Week 10 (vs. Dolphins) - Salute to Service

Week 12 (vs. Giants) - Kicking the Stigma and My Cause My Cleats

Week 16 (vs. Bengals) - Indiana Nights uniform

Week 18 (vs. Jaguars) - Regular Season Finale

The Colts rivalry uniform has yet to be released. It is a league-wide initiative by the NFL that celebrates division rivalries and community pride.

Vinatieri played 14 seasons with the Colts and helped lead them to their Super Bowl XLI victory. He is the NFL's all-time scoring leader and holds the record for most field goals made.

The Colts' Indiana Nights uniforms return for the fourth straight season, featuring a black helmet.