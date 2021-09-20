Colts await update on Wentz's ankle after loss to Rams

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts are still looking for their first win of the season as Matthew Stafford led Los Angeles on two late scoring drives and Matt Gay made a tiebreaking field goal with 2:23 to go to give the Rams a 27-24 victory.

The Colts fell to 0-2 for the first time in coach Frank Reich's four-year tenure. And it could get worse with a three-game road trip looming and the status of quarterback Carson Wentz in doubt.

Wentz left with a right ankle injury midway through the fourth quarter and did not return, dooming Indy's comeback hopes.

“Yeah, ankle got twisted up. I felt it right away — it did not feel good," Wentz said. "I tried to tape it up, spat it up and do everything I could to get out there and finish the game. It’s a bad feeling to not be out there, especially in that situation. Kind of feel like you let the team down a little bit so it’s definitely frustrating, but it’s football.”

