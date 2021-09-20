Watch
Colts await update on Wentz's ankle after loss to Rams

Michael Conroy/AP
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) is sacked by Los Angeles Rams' Greg Gaines (91) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Posted at 10:07 AM, Sep 20, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts are still looking for their first win of the season as Matthew Stafford led Los Angeles on two late scoring drives and Matt Gay made a tiebreaking field goal with 2:23 to go to give the Rams a 27-24 victory.

The Colts fell to 0-2 for the first time in coach Frank Reich's four-year tenure. And it could get worse with a three-game road trip looming and the status of quarterback Carson Wentz in doubt.

Wentz left with a right ankle injury midway through the fourth quarter and did not return, dooming Indy's comeback hopes.

“Yeah, ankle got twisted up. I felt it right away — it did not feel good," Wentz said. "I tried to tape it up, spat it up and do everything I could to get out there and finish the game. It’s a bad feeling to not be out there, especially in that situation. Kind of feel like you let the team down a little bit so it’s definitely frustrating, but it’s football.”

