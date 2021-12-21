Colts center Ryan Kelly and wife, Emma Kelly, announce loss of unborn daughter

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly and his wife, Emma, shared heartbreaking news on social media Monday that their unborn daughter has died.

Emma Kelly wrote in an Instagram post that she was 19 weeks along in her pregnancy when she experienced complications on Dec. 15 and learned her daughter’s heart had stopped beating.

“After learning she wasn’t with us anymore, I was told there was no other choice but to deliver our baby next,” Emma Kelly wrote. “Ryan and I spent almost 48 hours in the hospital. I labored for 24 hours with her before she made her entrance on December 17th. I was so angry at first that I had to deliver her, only for it to become the biggest blessing out of this nightmare. It gave Ryan and I the opportunity to hold our little Saint, Mary Kate, before officially saying goodbye to her.”

Ryan Kelly also posted his thoughts on social media on Monday.

“Nothing made me happier than being your Dad. You gave your Mom and I that gift,” Ryan Kelly wrote on Instagram. “You were simply a miracle and always will be. I’m sorry you never got to open those sweet eyes and see us or take your first steps but you have angel wings now. You left this world too soon but we know God had a bigger purpose for you. Your mom and I find comfort knowing you’re being loved on by your great grandparents. Thank you for watching over us and your future siblings. I’ll forever wonder who you’d be today. Until we meet again my sweet girl, I love you.”

The Kellys have received support from the NFL community in the days following Mary Kate’s death.

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick opened his press conference Saturday following the Colts 27-17 win saying, “First of all, I'd like to extend my sympathy to Ryan (Kelly) and his family. Our hearts go out to him.”

Colts punter Rodrigo Sanchez commented on Ryan Kelly’s post by commenting, “Praying for y'all bro,” while running back Jonathan Taylor wrote, “Love you brotha.”

Ryan Kelly missed Saturday’s game due to his family’s tragedy. He had been activated from the team’s COVID-19 reserve list on Dec. 14.