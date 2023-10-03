Watch Now
Colts center Ryan Kelly, wife Emma welcome twin boys

Duke and Ford were born in June and spent three months in the NICU
Zach Bolinger/AP
Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly (78) watches a replay during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
Posted at 12:46 PM, Oct 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-03 12:46:05-04

INDIANAPOLIS — The Kelly bros are going home.

Colts center Ryan Kelly announced on Monday that his wife, Emma, gave birth to twin sons in June.

Duke and Ford were born on June 27 and weighed just two pounds each. The twins were born at 27 weeks.

After spending three months in NICU, the boys were able to go home recently.

MK is a reference to Mary Kate, the couple's baby who died at 19 weeks.

