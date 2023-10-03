Colts center Ryan Kelly, wife Emma welcome twin boys

INDIANAPOLIS — The Kelly bros are going home.

Colts center Ryan Kelly announced on Monday that his wife, Emma, gave birth to twin sons in June.

Duke and Ford were born on June 27 and weighed just two pounds each. The twins were born at 27 weeks.

After spending three months in NICU, the boys were able to go home recently.

Kelly bros decided to make an entrance at 27 weeks. 3 months in the NICU, but they’re finally home. Thankful for our St.Thomas Midtown doctors and nurses! In the darkest days we believed God would deliver for us and he did. MK looking on from heaven. We are blessed - Kelly Fam pic.twitter.com/Fmj8TEzBu9 — Ryan Kelly (@ryan_kelly70) October 2, 2023

MK is a reference to Mary Kate, the couple's baby who died at 19 weeks.