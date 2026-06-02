Colts DE Laiatu Latu prepares for larger role in third season in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- Third-year Colts defensive end Laiatu Latu has a big year ahead of him.

After taking a step up in his second year with the Horseshoe, leading the team with 8.5 sacks, he is at the center of the team's pass rush, especially with Kwity Paye and Samson Ebukam no longer in Indy.

Latu feels like his expectations have grown this season.

“Definitely a little bit, without Kwity (Paye) or Samson (Ebukam) here," Latu said. "They're looking to me to be one of the guys, and a leader in that aspect. So, I'm doing that part on the field and off the field.”

“I think he's worked tremendously hard this offseason," Colts head coach Shane Steichen said. "Obviously, we're not in pads right now, but he's had some good pass rush moves and you can see the strength and explosiveness off the ball. So, obviously want a big year from him and I know he wants that as well.”

Latu had 4.5 more sacks in his second year with the Colts after recording 4.0 sacks in his rookie season. He feels like there were a lot more near-sacks that he hopes to convert on this upcoming season.

“There's definitely stuff I can fix in my rushes, where their hand might have got me here, and I could have reduced certain surface level," Latu said. "Or just a lot of little things that I'm watching film and I'm trying to correct out here to where I'm winning more of the time quicker.”

Latu looks to be the first Colts player to record double-digit sacks since Justin Houston (11.0 sacks) in 2019.

Latu and the Colts open the season at home against the Baltimore Ravens on September 13 at 1 p.m.