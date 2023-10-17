Watch Now
Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart suspended for six games

The NFL announced the suspension for violating the league's performance-enhancing substance policy
Indianapolis Colts
Posted at 3:55 PM, Oct 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-17 15:55:14-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart was suspended six games without pay for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances, the NFL announced Tuesday.

He will be eligible to return to the Colts' active roster on Monday, Dec. 4 for the team's week 14.

Stewart will miss games against the the Cleveland Browns, New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers, New England Patriots, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans.

Stewart made the following statement:

