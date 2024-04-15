Colts, DeForest Buckner agree to contract extension

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have agreed to a multi-year contract extension with one of their defensive leaders.

Defensive lineman DeForest Buckner and the team agreed to a 2-year, $46 million extension, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The deal will keep Buckner on the team through the 2026 season.

Buckner, 30, is a 3-time Pro Bowler. He joined the Colts in 2020 after a trade with the San Francisco 49ers.

“DeForest has been the epitome of what it means to be a Colt the last four years," Colts GM DeForest Buckner said. "As one of the premier defensive tackles in the league, he is a destructive force on our defensive line. DeForest is one of the pillars of our locker room. His hard work, consistency and approach to the game are vital to the success of our team. We are fortunate to have DeForest and the caliber of man he is representing our organization. I’m excited for him and his family on this much deserved contract extension.”

WATCH | Indiana's Latest Headlines