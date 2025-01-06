Colts fans brave the snow for the final game of the season

INDIANAPOLIS — Despite the winter storm wreaking havoc all over Central Indiana, Colts fans were cheering on their team.

“I’m excited to see this game. I’m hoping the Colts will get a win out of this one. I’m excited that the roof is going to be closed,” Matthew Dillon said.

WRTV

Dillon said that this was his first-ever NFL game. He was one of many fans who braved the snow.

“We are having a blast out here, a lot of good food, good people, it’s going to be a great day,” Dillon said.

WRTV

Dillion and his friends weren’t the only ones braving the cold to get one final tailgate in before the season came to an end.

“We are die-hards. Win or lose, we are out here," Michael Miller said.

While this season may not have gone the way some Colts fans expected it to, these fans want you to know this.

WRTV

“Stick around because we are going to be good in the future,” Miller said.

The Colts beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 26-23 on Sunday.