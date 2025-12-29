Colts fans reflect on season during final home game at Lucas Oil Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS— Sunday marked the final home game of the season for the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, giving fans one last chance to cheer on their team in front of the home crowd.

Many fans described the season as a roller coaster, one that started with promise but ended in disappointment.

“It was pretty heartbreaking,” said Alan Brown. “Some really tough losses toward the end of the season.”

Several fans agreed that while the Colts came out strong early, injuries and late-season struggles changed the momentum.

wrtv colts fan reax

“Great start to the season,” Jim Friedlander. “I hated seeing them lose that many games in a row because the injuries really hurt us.”

Despite the frustration, fan pride remained strong throughout the stadium. Longtime supporters emphasized loyalty that goes far beyond wins and losses.

“We’ve had season tickets for 42 years,” said Debbie Van Meter. “This season had highs and lows but we stick with our team whether they win or lose.”

wrtv colts fan reax

Others pointed to the team’s talent and expressed optimism for the future, believing this season could be a stepping stone rather than a setback.

“With all the injuries at the end of the year they’ll get it together,” one fan said. “They’ll fix this.”

Hope for what lies ahead was a common theme as fans looked toward the next season and even beyond.

“Super Bowl 2027,” one fan said with confidence. “We’re coming.”