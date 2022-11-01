Colts fire offensive coordinator Marcus Brady

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have fired their offensive coordinator Marcus Brady.

Colts Coach Frank Reich issued a statement Tuesday morning announcing the decision to relieve Brady of his duties.

“This was an incredibly hard decision, but one I felt needed to be made in the best interest of the team," Reich said. "I appreciate Marcus’s commitment to the organization, and he made a significant contribution to our offensive success over the last five seasons. I wish him the best moving forward.”

The Colts have struggled on offense this season. In week 2, the Colts didn't score a single point in their 24-0 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. More recently, Indianapolis had combined for a total of 26 points during the last two weeks of play, a 19-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans and a 17-16 loss to the Washington Commanders.

It's not just points, the Colts offensive line has struggled in protecting the quarterback position. Matt Ryan has been sacked 24 times in 2022. Ahead of Sunday's game against the Commanders, Sam Ehlinger was named the starting quarterback for the remainder of the season. He was sacked twice in that game.

The team says Brady joined the Colts coaching staff in 2018 as assistant quarterbacks coach and took over as offensive coordinator in 2021.

On Twitter Monday, Colts owner Jim Irsay called Brady a good man and wished him well.