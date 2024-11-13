Colts give Anthony Richardson the starting QB job for game against Jets and rest of season

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Richardson will be the Indianapolis Colts' starting quarterback Sunday against the New York Jets and he will start for the rest of this season, coach Shane Steichen said Wednesday.

The move comes two weeks after Steichen benched Richardson in favor of 39-year-old Joe Flacco.

Flacco has struggled the last two weeks, committing six turnovers in two ugly losses.

Steichen said he sat Richardson, the No. 4 overall draft pick in 2023 because he wanted to see Richardson working at a higher level behind the scenes and that he had seen progress on that front.